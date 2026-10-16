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Home / Haryana / Kaithal officials directed to ensure timely procurement, lifting of paddy

Kaithal officials directed to ensure timely procurement, lifting of paddy

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 02:32 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Kaithal Administrative Secretary Saket Kumar (second from left) reviews paddy procurement at the grain market on Thursday.
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Administrative Secretary of Kaithal district Saket Kumar on Thursday reviewed the paddy procurement process in the district and directed officials to ensure smooth procurement and lifting.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, Kumar visited the Kaithal grain market and interacted with farmers and commission agents. He listened to their grievances and directed the officials concerned to resolve their issues on priority.

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Later, he held a meeting with officials to review the procurement arrangements and issued necessary directions to the procurement agencies concerned.

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He said farmers should not face any inconvenience while selling their produce. He directed officials to expedite paddy procurement and lifting to ensure adequate space in the mandis for incoming crops. He also stressed the timely availability of gunny bags and prompt payment to farmers as per the prescribed schedule.

In view of the possibility of rain, he instructed officials to make adequate arrangements, including the availability of tarpaulins, to protect the procured and incoming paddy. He emphasised that transparency must be maintained at every stage of the procurement process and that farmers should not face unnecessary inconvenience.

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He further directed officials to ensure that farmers faced no unnecessary delays in entering the grain markets or obtaining gate passes. Gate passes must be issued promptly in accordance with the prescribed procedure so that farmers can bring their produce to the mandis and sell it without difficulty. He also stressed that farmers must receive the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce as per the applicable norms.

During the visit, arhtiyas raised concerns regarding network connectivity issues. Taking note of their grievances, Kumar directed officials to call representatives of the service provider concerned and ensure an early resolution so that technical issues did not disrupt procurement operations or cause inconvenience to farmers and commission agents.

He also called for regular monitoring of the procurement process and better coordination among the departments concerned to ensure its smooth functioning.

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