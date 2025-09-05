Kaithal officials on high alert, people from three deras shifted to village

With continuous rainfall in the region, the Ghaggar has swollen to the danger mark of 23 ft, carrying 48,534 cusecs of water. However, so far the situation remains under control, district and subdivisional administration are on high alert to prevent any untoward incident. At Paprala village, people from three deras have been safely shifted to the main habitation area.

“Situation is under control and is being closely monitored. District and local teams are present at the village level. Night patrolings are being conducted, and the police have been deployed at sensitive points. Citizens must not panic. The administration is fully prepared to handle any condition,” said Preeti, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Guhla SDM Parmesh Singh visited several villages situated along the Ghaggar, including Rattakheda Kadam, Sugalpur, Budhanpur, Sihali, Paprala, Kasoli, Baupur, Kamheri, Arnoli, and Dandauta, to review the ground situation. He reassured villagers that although the water had entered some fields, no habitation had been affected so far.

The SDM directed irrigation officials to clear Mirapur drain to ensure smooth water discharge. He also listened to the concerns of the farmers and instructed officials for immediate resolution of their problems. “The administration is maintaining continuous contact with sarpanches, patwaris and the village-level staff. Irrigation officials are monitoring embankments round the clock, and the machinery has been stationed at sensitive points to address any breach or weakness promptly,” he said.

The SDM said the Public Health and Engineering Department has arranged for safe drinking water at the villages, even deploying water tankers where necessary. In Mohanpur village, for instance, a tanker was dispatched on demand. The Health Department is running OPDs, conducting fever surveys, distributing ORS packets, and checking chlorine levels in pumps. Ambulances remain stationed in the Guhla subdivision and can be accessed through Dial 112.

SP Astha Modi visited the Guhla-Cheeka area, emphasising that the control room was active round the clock and warned against spreading misinformation. “Do not believe or circulate fake messages on social media. Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” she cautioned. Police personnel have been deployed at sensitive points, with arrangements in place to alert and evacuate villagers if water level rises further.

DC Preeti has urged people to remain calm, stay vigilant and trust that every precaution is being taken to protect lives and property. “Every officer, from ADC, SDMs to patwaris, has been put in the field. Our mission is to ensure that no family suffers losses due to floods or waterlogging,” she said.

She said, “If cracks appear in houses or there is any risk to life and property, immediate arrangements will be made for your safety. Avoid gathering near the river, and cooperate with relief and rescue work.”

ADC Deepak Babu Lal Karwa inspected several colonies in Kaithal city to review the condition. SDM Kalayat Ajay Singh Hooda visited villages in the Pundri, Rajound, and Kalayat regions, issuing instructions to staff for immediate drainage where waterlogging was observed. City Magistrate Gurvinder Singh conducted inspections of several government buildings in the city and submitted a detailed report to the DC. Kalayat SDM continued late-night inspections of villages to take stock of water drainage operations.