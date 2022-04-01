Kaithal: Patwari faces suspension for disrespecting minister Mool Chand Sharma

Kaithal, March 31
Transport Minister of Haryana, Mool Chand Sharma, directed the suspension of a patwari for allegedly using disrespectful words for him during the District Grievances Redressal Committee meeting held in Kaithal district on Thursday.
A resident of Dubal village alleged during the meeting that Patwari of Kalayat circle, Ashok Kumar, had used inappropriate language for the minister. The minister soon acted on his complaint and instructed the patwari’s suspension.
The minister and Ghula MLA Ishwar Singh also listened to other grievances of the public. Out of the 16 grievances that were taken up, 13 were resolved on the spot while three were deferred for the next meeting.
