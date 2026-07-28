Kaithal police, administration demolish 3 houses belonging to 'drug peddlers'

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Kaithal police on Tuesday demolished houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers in the city. According to the police, these houses were constructed by alleged drug peddlers using drug money.

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The demolition is part of the Kaithal Police’s ongoing campaign to crack down on drug traffickers. Heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order and execute the demolition smoothly.

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The demolished properties belonged to Gurmukh alias Kala, Sukhdev alias Sukha, and Balraj; all residents of Sirta Road, Kaithal.

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“These structures had been built illegally, for the same, action under relevant provisions of law has been taken,” said Bir Bhan, DSP (HQ).

The DSP said that Gurmukh has around ten cases related to drug trafficking registered against him in Kaithal, Rewari and Patiala. Sukhdev is facing two narcotics-related cases registered in Kaithal and Narwana. Balraj has three criminal cases registered against him, including one related to liquor smuggling.

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The DSP further added that the action was taken following the Haryana Government’s directives to identify and take strict action against criminals and people involved in the illegal drug trade. He also mentioned that owners had earlier been served legal notices directing them to remove unauthorised constructions within the stipulated time.

However, due to non-compliance, the district administration, with the assistance of police, carried out the demolition drive, he added.

The DSP maintained that the district police and administration will continue taking strict legal action against those involved in crime and the illegal narcotics trade.

“No criminal is above the law. We are committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring a safe and crime-free society,” added the DSP.

The demolition drive was conducted under the supervision of Duty Magistrate and Kaithal Tehsildar Ravindra Hooda.

DSP Bir Bhan, City Police Station SHO Inspector Geeta, district officials, and a huge deployment of police force were present throughout the operation.

Bhan appealed to the general public to report any information regarding illegal drug trafficking or other criminal activities, assuring that the identity of informers would be kept confidential.