Kaithal police arrest 2 wanted Bawaria gang members after exchange of fire; pistols seized

In a major breakthrough in a high-value burglary that took place on June 9 in Kaithal’s HSVP Sector Cheeka, a joint team of Special Detective Unit (SDU) arrested two wanted criminals carrying cash rewards of Rs 5,000 each after an exchange of fire on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday on Barsana-Sikander Kheri road in Pundri area.

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The accused opened fire on the police while attempting to escape and were later overpowered in retaliatory action.

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The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh and Dharambir, residents of Maur Mandi in Punjab's Bathinda district.

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Preliminary interrogation revealed their alleged involvement in Cheeka burglary, where valuables worth several lakh rupees were stolen. Police further suspect that both accused are linked to the Bawaria gang, a criminal network allegedly involved in burglaries, robberies and train loot cases in Haryana and Punjab.

The police said the gang reportedly conducted recce of residential areas before targeting houses that appeared unoccupied during the night.

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Giving details, DSP Sushil Prakash said the SDU, led by Inspector Sunil Kumar, had been specifically assigned to crack the Cheeka burglary case by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Manpreet Singh Sudan.

During a late-night patrolling on June 25, Inspector Sunil Kumar, along with ASI Tarsem Singh, HC Harish Kumar, HC Devender Kumar, HC Buta Singh and other police personnel, received input that the two suspects involved in the Cheeka burglary were moving around the Pundri area in a car and were allegedly planning another major crime.

Acting swiftly, the police set up a barricade on the Sikander Kheri–Barsana Road and signalled the suspicious vehicle to stop. Instead, the suspects sped away, triggering a chase. Their vehicle eventually met with an accident, after which both accused allegedly came out and opened indiscriminate fire on the police, said the DSP.

The DSP said that the team initially restrained by warning the accused to surrender and even fired warning shots into the air. However, the suspects allegedly continued firing with the intention of killing the police personnel. During the exchange of fire, one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Inspector Sunil Kumar, while another hit the bulletproof jacket worn by HC Buta Singh, preventing serious injuries.

In self-defence and to protect public safety, the police retaliated, which resulted in injuries to both accused—Dharambir sustained a bullet injury to his left leg, while Sohan Singh was shot in his right leg. Both were immediately overpowered and shifted to a government hospital for medical treatment, the DSP asserted.

Police recovered two illegal .32 bore country-made pistols, live cartridges and a car used in the incident.

A fresh case has been registered at Pundri Police Station for allegedly attempting to murder police personnel and other relevant offences. The accused will be formally arrested after being discharged from the hospital, following which they will be interrogated regarding other pending criminal cases and possible associates, he said.

Meanwhile, SP Sudan appreciated the team work and honoured all involved in this operation.