Kaithal police arrest 3 drug peddlers in three separate cases; opium, ganja and heroin seized

Continuing its crackdown against narcotics under the ‘drug-free district’, Kaithal police arrested three alleged drug peddlers in three separate cases. The police seized 2.596 kg opium, 21.615 kg ganja and 57 grams heroin from their possession.

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Giving details, DSP Sushil Prakash said that on the directions of Karnal Range IG Ashok Kumar and Kaithal SP Manpreet Singh Sudan, Kaithal police have been working against the drug peddlers. A team of Anti-Narcotic Cell and CIA-1 arrested three accused in different cases.

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Prakash said that in the first case, a CIA-1 team led by SI Jaswant and PSI Sunil Kumar, was patrolling in the Khurana area when they received information regarding an accused involved in the illegal sale of opium.

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According to the tip-off, Sunil Gir, a resident of Daulatpur in Punjab’s Patiala district, who was currently residing in Kaithal’s Gadli village, would be travelling towards Kaithal carrying the contraband.

Acting promptly, the police laid a blockade on the Kaithal-Kaulatan road and apprehended the suspect while he was attempting to flee. During a search conducted in the presence of DSP Bir Bhan, police recovered 2.596 kg opium from the Gir. A case was registered at Sadar police station and the accused was arrested.

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In the second case, the Anti-Narcotic Cell team, led by SI Pradeep Kumar, conducted a raid near the Bhagal Power House based on secret information and apprehended Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kalar Majra village.

During a search conducted before Naib Tehsildar Meenu Kaushik, police seized 57 g heroin from his possession. A case was registered at the Cheeka police station and the accused was arrested.

In the third case, an Anti-Narcotic Cell team led by ASI Jagbhan arrested Vikas Kumar of Balraj Nagar, Kaithal, near the local power substation on Lala Lekhraj Marg.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted him while he was travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly to deliver narcotics. A search conducted in the presence of DSP Ramesh Chander led to the seizure of 21.615 kg ganja from his possession. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

“Kaithal police have a clear message for drug traffickers that anyone involved in the illegal drug trade, will not be spared,” said Prakash.