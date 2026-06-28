Kaithal police arrest 3 men in Rs 2.5 crore investment fraud

A cybercrime team of Kaithal police has arrested three persons in connection with a cyber-fraud case involving more than Rs 2.50 crore, in which a retired employee of the Education Department was allegedly duped on the pretext of earning huge profits through share market investments.

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As per police spokesperson, the victim came across a Facebook advertisement related to stock market investment and joined a WhatsApp group through the link provided.

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The fraudsters, posing as investment advisors, lured him with promises of high returns. They created a virtual wallet for him on a fake website resembling SBI Securities and even conducted a video KYC to gain his trust.

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The complainant initially invested Rs 50,000 on September 1, 2025, and received Rs 1,000 as a return to build confidence. The accused then persuaded him to transfer money in phases to different bank accounts by displaying fictitious profits on a fake trading platform.

When he later tried to withdraw his investment, the fraudsters demanded additional payments in the name of company commission and sent forged SBI Securities receipts. Despite making these payments, the victim did not receive his money, he added.

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After verifying the matter with his bank, the complainant realised he had been cheated. Police said the accused fraudulently obtained Rs 2,50,51,597 through multiple bank transfers, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station and the Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan directed the team members for speedy inquiry.

The team arrested Sanjay Kumar, Satrohan Kumar, both residents of Mirpur Koniya village in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, and Dalip, a resident of Ambapur village in Bahraich, he added.

Police said the bank accounts of Sanjay and Satrohan were used to receive the defrauded money, while Dalip allegedly arranged and supplied these bank accounts to other members of the fraud network in exchange for commission, spokesperson said.

Dalip has been remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation, while the other two accused have been sent to judicial custody by the court. Police said further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other members of the cyber fraud nexus.