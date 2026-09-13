Kaithal Police arrest 4 for making firecrackers using explosive material, recover 571 boxes

A CIA-Kalayat team has arrested four persons, including the owner of an alleged firecracker manufacturing unit, for preparing firecrackers using explosive material without the required licences and permits. Police also recovered 571 boxes of firecrackers during the operation.

Giving details, Kaithal police spokesperson said that a team of CIA Kalayat received information that a truck bearing Rajasthan registration number and a pickup vehicle bearing Haryana registration number were parked near the stone market on Karnal Road. The vehicles were allegedly loaded with a large quantity of firecrackers that were to be supplied to other states.

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Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and intercepted both vehicles. Three persons were found present at the site. They were identified as Rohit and Salmu, residents of Chudpur village in Alwar district in Rajasthan, and Shlok, a resident of Gali number 16, Suraj Colony in Kaithal, he said.

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When the police team asked the arrested persons to produce the licence and permits for the firecrackers, they failed to provide any documents. Officials from the Kaithal fire brigade were then called to the spot to examine the material. During the inspection, the officials confirmed that the material in the boxes contained explosive substances, the spokesperson said.

He further said that a total of 571 boxes of firecrackers were recovered comprising 471 from truck and 100 boxes from the pickup vehicle. Each box reportedly contained 40 smaller packets.

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A case was registered at Civil Lines police station under relevant sections.

During questioning, the arrested suspects revealed that the manufacturing unit was owned by Rajinder, a resident of Assandh in Karnal district. Later, a team conducted a raid and arrested him, he said, adding that further investigation and legal proceedings against all four accused are underway.