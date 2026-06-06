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Home / Haryana / Kaithal police arrest 7 for attacking shop, vandalising property, assaulting family

Kaithal police arrest 7 for attacking shop, vandalising property, assaulting family

Police reveals that the dispute stemmed from a long-standing disagreement over possession of a shop

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:57 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Arrested 7 persons with Kaithal police.
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Kaithal Police have arrested seven persons allegedly for attacking a shop, vandalising property, assaulting a family and spreading fear in Rajound last week. The accused were taken to the crime spot for recreation of the scene.

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Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan, teams led by Rajound Police Station SHO Inspector Ram Niwas and Anti-Narcotics Cell-II In-charge PSI Sanesh apprehended all seven accused involved in the case.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Mahipal, Vinod, Vishal, Muna, Aryan, Kuldeep and Sumit.

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SHO Inspector Niwas informed that Sandeep Kumar of Rajound alleged on the evening of May 31, a group of persons entered his shop, broke the locks, assaulted him and his family members and caused damage to the premises.

On the next day, the accused allegedly returned with more accomplices, attacked the shop again and threatened the complainant and his family with dire consequences.

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A case was registered at Rajound Police Station, following which police launched an immediate investigation and arrested all the accused.

During interrogation, police revealed that the dispute stemmed from a long-standing disagreement over possession of a shop. Mahipal allegedly approached Vinod, claiming that Sandeep had occupied his shop and seeking assistance in regaining possession.

Vinod then contacted Kuldeep, who, along with four other associates, allegedly participated in the attack. Police said Mahipal had reportedly paid the accused to help him forcibly take possession of the property, SHO added.

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