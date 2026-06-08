Kaithal police arrest opium supplier from Rajasthan in 517-gram drug case

A team of Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kaithal Police has arrested a Rajasthan-based opium supplier in connection with a 517-gram opium recovery case. The accused has been identified as Bherulal, a resident of Utel village in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, said a police spokesperson.

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A team led by Sub-Inspector Pardeep Kumar and ASI Jasmer Singh arrested the accused. The spokesperson said that on June 2, a team headed by Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh of the Anti-Narcotics Cell acted on a secret tip-off and set up a checkpoint near Ashram Pabnawa. During the operation, the police intercepted a vehicle and arrested Bijender Singh, a resident of Farl village. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 517 grams of opium.

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A case was registered at Dhand Police Station and further investigation was assigned to ASI Jasmer Singh. During interrogation, Bijender Singh disclosed that the recovered opium had allegedly been supplied by Bherulal.

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Acting on the information, the police arrested Bherulal and recovered Rs 5,000 as drug money from his possession. The accused was produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody, he added.