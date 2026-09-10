Kaithal police bust inter-state gang of tubewell cable thieves

With the arrest of two persons, the Kaithal police claimed to have unearthed an inter-state gang allegedly involved in stealing tubewell cables and other equipment from fields.

The arrested persons have been identified as Surender, alias Munna, and Sahil, alias Pinda, both residents of Jakholi village.

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As per the police, the gang was allegedly involved in around 30 cases of theft in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, stealing tubewell cables and other equipment from fields.

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Giving details, Kalayat DSP Rohtash said a case was registered at the Rajound police station on the complaint of Manoj Kumar, a resident of Kichhana village. He alleged that unidentified persons had stolen tubewell cables from his and nearby fields in the wee hours of August 31. He had also reported a similar cable theft in his fields on August 28.

Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan assigned the case to the Kalayat CIA. A team led by the Kalayat CIA arrested the two accused after nearly a month-long investigation.

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During interrogation, the accused confessed to around 30 cases of theft in Kaithal, Jind and Karnal districts of Haryana, areas around Khanori and Patran in Punjab, and areas of Uttar Pradesh, the DSP said. Eight cases of theft reported in agricultural fields in Kaithal district have been solved with their arrest, he added.

The DSP said the accused would conduct a recce of fields during the day and carry out thefts at night after ensuring that no one was present in the area. The police have recovered stolen cables and other equipment, along with a motorcycle, from their possession.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent them to one-day police remand, the DSP said, adding that further investigation is under way to ascertain their involvement in other cases and identify the other members of the gang.