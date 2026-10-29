Kaithal police crush over 70 modified Bullet silencers with road roller

Kaithal traffic police have intensified action against motorists violating traffic rules, crushing more than 70 seized modified motorcycle silencers under a road roller at Pehowa Chowk on Thursday.

Traffic SHO Inspector Ramesh Kumar said some bikers had installed modified silencers on their Bullet motorcycles and used them to produce loud, firecracker-like sounds outside schools and colleges, causing inconvenience to students and the general public.

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He said challans were issued against the violators as per the law. Mechanics were also called to remove the modified silencers and replace them with silencers that complied with prescribed standards. The removed silencers were seized by the police, the SHO said, adding that they were crushed using a road roller to prevent their reuse.

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Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan appealed to the general public to use only silencers that meet prescribed standards and follow traffic regulations. “Action against those violating the rules will be taken as per the law,” he added.