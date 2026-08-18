Kaithal police encounter: Murder accused shot in leg after snatching police pistol, firing at cops

A wanted person allegedly tried to escape from police custody after snatching a service pistol from a police employee near Mandwal Minor on Assandh Road in Rajound during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He allegedly opened fire at a police team and was shot in the left leg in retaliatory firing before being arrested, said DSP Sushil Prakash.

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The accused, identified as Govind, a resident of Keorak village, was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to murder two youths at the District Hospital in Kaithal. Police said Govind and another accused, Gokan of Geong village, had allegedly attacked Kuldeep and Abhishek, both residents of Keorak, with knives before fleeing.

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Following directions from SP Manpreet Singh Sudan, six police teams were constituted to apprehend the accused. A CIA-1 team led by Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh arrested Govind from Chauntra village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district late on Monday night and was bringing him to Kaithal.

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Around 2.30 am, when the police vehicle reached near Mandwal Minor, a Special Detective Unit team led by ASI Tarsem was present at a naka. While the two teams were discussing the apprehension of another accused in the case, Govind, who was seated in the rear seat of the vehicle, allegedly snatched a service pistol from the gun holder of a police employee.

Police said Govind opened the rear window of the vehicle and attempted to flee. When police personnel chased him and asked him to stop, he allegedly fired directly at the police team with the snatched pistol. The police personnel had a narrow escape.

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The police teams immediately launched a chase. Govind allegedly took cover behind trees along the bank of the Mandwal Minor. Despite repeated warnings to surrender and warning shots fired in the air, he allegedly continued firing at the police team from behind the trees, the DSP said.

Acting in self-defence, the police personnel retaliated. During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit Govind in his left leg, after which he was overpowered and arrested.

Govind was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at Rajound police station on charges including allegedly attacking the police team, attempting to flee from police custody and snatching a service pistol from a police employee.

The DSP said Govind has six previous cases registered against him in Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ganaur involving alleged robbery, snatching, offences under the Arms Act and attempted murder.