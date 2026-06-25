Kaithal police organize blood donation and free medical check-up camp, 44 blood units donated

Kaithal police on Wednesday organised a blood donation camp and a free medical check-up camp at the Police Lines in collaboration with the District Civil Hospital and Cygnus Hospital, Kaithal.

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The camp was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan, who personally encouraged the donors and appreciated their spirit of service. He also honoured the blood donors by presenting them with badges in recognition of their noble contribution.

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As per police spokesperson Parveen Sheokand, police personnel, officers and their family members participated enthusiastically in the blood donation and health check-up camps. Police officials and employees from various police stations and units voluntarily donated blood, resulting in the collection of 44 units of blood.