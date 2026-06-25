DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kaithal police organize blood donation and free medical check-up camp, 44 blood units donated

Kaithal police organize blood donation and free medical check-up camp, 44 blood units donated

SP Manpreet Singh Sudan honours donors as police personnel and their families take part in the welfare initiative

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 11:53 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kaithal police on Wednesday organised a blood donation camp and a free medical check-up camp at the Police Lines in collaboration with the District Civil Hospital and Cygnus Hospital.
Advertisement

Kaithal police on Wednesday organised a blood donation camp and a free medical check-up camp at the Police Lines in collaboration with the District Civil Hospital and Cygnus Hospital, Kaithal.

Advertisement

The camp was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan, who personally encouraged the donors and appreciated their spirit of service. He also honoured the blood donors by presenting them with badges in recognition of their noble contribution.

Advertisement

As per police spokesperson Parveen Sheokand, police personnel, officers and their family members participated enthusiastically in the blood donation and health check-up camps. Police officials and employees from various police stations and units voluntarily donated blood, resulting in the collection of 44 units of blood.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts