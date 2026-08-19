Kaithal Police seize 488.6 kg poppy husk worth Rs 90 lakh, truck driver held

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Detective Unit (SDU) of the Kaithal Police seized 488.6 kg of poppy husk from a truck and arrested its driver. The consignment, estimated to be worth around Rs 90 lakh, was allegedly being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab.

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The action was carried out as part of the anti-drug campaign being conducted across the district on the directions of Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan.

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Giving details, Unit in-charge Inspector Sunil Kumar said a team led by ASI Jasbir Singh was patrolling in the Mohna area when it received information about a truck carrying a large quantity of narcotics.

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“The information indicated that a red-coloured six-tyre truck bearing a Punjab registration number was coming from the Narnaul side on NH-152D and was carrying a huge quantity of doda post. Acting swiftly on the information, a naka was set up near Mohna Toll Plaza,” he added.

Police personnel started checking vehicles moving towards Ambala from the Narnaul side. After some time, the suspected truck was spotted and stopped for inspection. The driver was identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Safdarpur village in Patiala district and presently residing in Rajpura, Punjab.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Prakash also reached the spot and the truck was searched in his presence as per legal procedures.

“During the search, cartons of glucose were found loaded in the truck. Behind these cartons, several black plastic sacks had been concealed. A total of 22 sacks were recovered from the vehicle,” the unit in-charge said.

The sacks were found to contain 488.600 kg of doda post. The narcotic substance was seized and the truck used for transportation was taken into police custody, he added.

A case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Pundri police station. During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that the consignment had been brought from Madhya Pradesh and was to be supplied in Punjab.

“The accused will be produced before the court on Thursday and police remand will be sought to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify other persons involved in the smuggling network,” he added.