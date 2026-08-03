Kaithal police step up security for Kanwar Yatra, set up checkpoints and control room

With the commencement of Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Shravan, the Kaithal police have stepped up security arrangements across the district to ensure the safety of devotees, maintain law and order, and facilitate smooth traffic movement.

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Four checkpoints have been set up along the Kanwar routes, where police personnel will remain on duty round the clock. In addition, 17 police riders will conduct continuous patrolling, while seven dedicated patrol teams will monitor security arrangements on designated routes.

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“On the directions of SP Manpreet Singh Sudan, comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented across the district so that Kanwar pilgrims can complete their journey in a safe and peaceful environment,” said DSP Birbhan.

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To ensure smooth traffic flow, diversions have been implemented at various locations, and additional responsibilities have been assigned to the traffic police. A special police control room has also been established to provide immediate assistance to devotees. Pilgrims can seek help or report any issue during the yatra by calling the control room helpline at 74969-88595. In case of an emergency, devotees have been advised to dial 112. Police have assured prompt action on every call.

Interacting with media persons, DSP Birbhan said the SP has directed all SHOs, police post in-charges, and other officials to ensure strict security arrangements, maintain law and order, and regulate traffic along the routes. They have also been instructed to keep a close watch on sensitive locations, remain extra vigilant in crowded areas, and extend all possible assistance to devotees.

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The DSP appealed to Kanwar pilgrims to strictly follow traffic rules and walk only on the left side of the road at designated places. He urged groups of devotees not to occupy the entire carriageway so that other commuters do not face difficulties. Kanwariyas travelling at night have been advised to wear reflective jackets or bright-coloured clothing to improve visibility and reduce the risk of accidents.

He also urged devotees not to pay heed to rumours and to immediately inform police if they notice any suspicious person or object.

DSP Birbhan said all camps should be set up in accordance with prescribed norms. Camp tents should be erected at least 10 feet away from the roadside and only on the left side of the direction of travel to minimise the risk of road accidents. Organisers have also been directed to ensure that there is no encroachment on the road that could obstruct traffic.

SP Sudan said the primary objective of the district police is to provide every devotee with a safe and hassle-free environment during Kanwar Yatra. He appealed to the public, camp organisers, and pilgrims to cooperate with police, follow traffic regulations, and comply with the advisory issued by the administration to ensure that the yatra is conducted peacefully and successfully.