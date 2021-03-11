Kaithal: Policewoman booked for demanding bribe

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 8

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against a woman head constable, posted in Kaithal district, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a local resident for dropping his son’s name in a case registered at the Civil Lines police station in Kaithal.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said woman head constable, Mahindro Devi, had been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint of Rampal, a resident of Janakpuri Colony in Kaithal.

After verifying the complaint, the State Vigilance Bureau team conducted a raid in the presence of the Duty Magistrate, but coming to know about the raid, the accused head constable managed to flee from the spot.

The spokesperson further said that investigation into the matter was being done after the registration of a case against the accused at the Bureau’s police station in Ambala.