Kaithal rewrites learning rules in govt schools with ‘Stumble Lab’

Aiming at transforming classroom learning, the Kaithal Education Department with the support of district administration has launched the “Stumble Lab” project for government school students across the district. The initiative, conceptualised by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, was inaugurated by Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda during a function held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Pundri, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The “Stumble Lab” aims to help students overcome the fear of failure while nurturing curiosity, confidence, mental strength and independent thinking. The project has already recorded encouraging results during its pilot phase.

Advertisement

While interacting with mediapersons, Dhanda said that such innovative approaches not only strengthen students’ academic foundations but also support their overall development and prepare them for life’s challenges.

Advertisement

He linked the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, emphasising that strong foundational education reforms are essential to achieving this goal. This initiative is a good effort in this line.

He also praised the efforts of Kaithal DC Aparajita for conceptualising and implementing the project, and indicated that a plan would be prepared to expand it across the state so that more students can benefit.

Advertisement

“If a child is given the opportunity to develop their talent from the beginning, they will never be defeated in life. Every failure is a strong step toward success. In this context, the Stumble Lab is a very innovative project. We will prepare a plan to implement it across the state,” he said, encouraging students to adopt a positive mindset toward learning.

DC Aparajita explained that the initiative moves beyond rote learning by promoting experiential and activity-based education. Students will participate in practical exercises such as simple physics experiments, estimation activities and tasks designed to enhance mental agility and creative thinking. A special “Curiosity Index” will also be introduced to track student participation and engagement in classrooms.

She further said that every child has unique potential and the initiative is designed to help students succeed even after failure by building mental resilience. The project has been implemented without any additional financial burden, as it utilises existing school resources and infrastructure.