Kaithal school horror: Probe panel submits report to DEO

Karnal, December 19

A district-level anti-sexual harassment committee formed to probe an alleged sexual harassment case against a Kaithal school principal on Tuesday submitted its report to District Education Officer (DEO) Ravinder Chaudhary.

Findings not disclosed The findings of the district-level anti-sexual harassment committee were not made public yet.

Sources said a section of girl students supported the victims, while others said they don’t see the principal’s behaviour objectionable.

A charge-sheet is being prepared against the principal, said the DEO

Earlier, a committee led by the Block Education Officer had inquired into the issue and found the principal “guilty”

"I have received the report and can't comment now. I will submit it to higher authorities," said DEO Chaudhary.

The case came to light when girls of Class XII wrote to the village sarpanch’s father, who in turn informed the police. The principal, Ravi Kumar, was booked on December 6 under Section 10 of the POCSO and 354, 354A of the IPC after four girl students accused him of sexual harassment. He was arrested on December 7 and on the same evening he was suspended.

In their complaint, the girls alleged that the principal used to call them in the office, touch them inappropriately and make vulgar comments. He used abusive language even while talking with female students.

On December 2, the principal allegedly harassed two girl students and one boy in the classroom and used abusive language. Later, construction contractor Deepak was booked in the same case on the statement of two girls before the magistrate. Deepak is still absconding.

