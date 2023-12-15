Kaithal sexual abuse: Anti-harassment committee records victims' statements

Tribune News Service

karnal, December 14

An anti-sexual harassment committee, led by a woman principal, today visited a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district, whose principal was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing students.

The team visited the school following the directions of the Kaithal District Education Officer (DEO), Ravinder Chaudhary, and recorded the statements of students and victims.

“The team members have begun the investigation and they will submit their report within two days. I will comment only after I receive the report,” the DEO said, adding that a Block Education Officer (BEO)-led committee had already submitted its report, based on which the principal, Ravi Kumar, was suspended. A chargesheet was being prepared against him.

