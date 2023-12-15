Kaithal sexual abuse: Anti-harassment committee records victims' statements

karnal, December 14
An anti-sexual harassment committee, led by a woman principal, today visited a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district, whose principal was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing students.
The team visited the school following the directions of the Kaithal District Education Officer (DEO), Ravinder Chaudhary, and recorded the statements of students and victims.
“The team members have begun the investigation and they will submit their report within two days. I will comment only after I receive the report,” the DEO said, adding that a Block Education Officer (BEO)-led committee had already submitted its report, based on which the principal, Ravi Kumar, was suspended. A chargesheet was being prepared against him.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...