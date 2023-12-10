Kaithal sexual abuse: CCTV cameras at school defunct

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, December 9

The police may face difficulties in investigating the case of alleged sexual harassment of girl students by the principal of a government senior secondary school at a village in the district, and a construction contractor, as the CCTV cameras installed on the premises have been lying non-functional.

The police are probing whether the cameras were deliberately tampered with, or had a technical fault, and will seek the help of technical experts to retrieve any possible footage from the cameras. The police, however, claimed that it would not affect the probe as it had sufficient evidence.

“CCTV cameras installed at the school had been lying non-functional for the past few days. There was no camera near the office. We have recorded the statements of the victims and are investigating the case from all angles,” said Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal, incharge of the SIT constituted by the SP.

The case came to light when Class XII students filed a written complaint with the father of the sarpanch, who informed the police.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Sections 354 and 354A, IPC, against the principal, Ravi Kumar, and the contractor, Deepak. The principal has been arrested while the contractor is at large.

SP Upasana said the victims had already recorded their statements before the Magistrate. “Our three teams — one of CIA-2 and two of Siwan police stations — are raiding the possible whereabouts of the accused. He will be arrested soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, three out of four victims narrated their ordeal before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), recounting the horrific incidents that took place on the school premises.

CWC chairman Rana Bansal refused to comment on the findings, saying that it was a sensitive matter and investigation was on, but sources said the victims stuck to their statements given to the Magistrate.

Bansal said the CWC would ensure that the victims got proper counselling and legal aid. “Three girls are minors. We have recorded their statements and cannot disclose them. We will submit them before the court at the time of evidence, or whenever required,” he added.

The case has sparked outrage among locals, who have demanded strict action against the culprits. “The contractor should be arrested and justice should be delivered to the victims,” said the sarpanch’s father.

Though he claimed that one of the victims’ families was being pressured to backtrack from their statement, the SP denied it.

Will rope in technical experts

