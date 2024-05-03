Kaithal SP tells officials to keep check on illicit liquor, drugs

Karnal, May 2
Keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections, Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana convened a meeting of police officials on Thursday. The SP directed them to keep a check on the flow of illicit liquor, drugs and weapons in the district.
Besides, the officers have been instructed to ensure adequate security arrangements at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths across the district. “Police officers, including DSPs and SHOs, have been asked to visit all the sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths to review the situation,” said the SP. They should also maintain cordial relations with people, she added.
The SP asked them to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers. “It is our duty to ensure the safety and security of people, along with maintain the law and order situation,” the SP added. She also instructed the police officers to prepare a list of people who are out on bail and parole, along with history-sheeters.
