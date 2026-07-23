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Home / Haryana / Kaithal to get elevated railway track soon: MP Naveen Jindal

Kaithal to get elevated railway track soon: MP Naveen Jindal

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:30 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal chairs a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Kaithal.
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Thursday directed officials to prioritise quality in the construction of roads and other development projects, and also to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated timeframes.

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Jindal was presiding over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Kaithal. During the meeting, he conducted a detailed review of various development schemes and projects initiated by both the Central and state governments.

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He announced that all 25 sports stadiums in the district would be modernised, with the government providing the necessary facilities; and added that he would also arrange for additional amenities at the stadiums at his own level if required.

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Jindal stated that since the government allocates sufficient funds for development works, it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that every project meets prescribed standards and maintains high quality.

He also reviewed various road projects and directed the officials to improve the condition of the roads and ensure that the public doesn’t face any inconvenience during commute.

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Jindal also sought feedback from the Public Health Department regarding the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Rajaund and directed that it be made operational soon.

While reviewing the sanitation conditions, he stated that filth in public places is unacceptable under any circumstances and emphasised the need for proper waste segregation. He directed the CEO of the Zila Parishad and the District Municipal Commissioner to provide comprehensive information regarding solid waste management. He also reviewed the projects of sports, education, irrigation, agriculture, NHAI and other departments, and issued instructions.

DC Aparajita apprised the MP about the initiatives and projects in the district. While speaking to mediapersons, he stated that the elevated railway track in Kurukshetra is now completed. Every effort would be made to construct a similar elevated railway track in Kaithal. The local residents are not in the favour of an ROB, as they believe it would cause them inconvenience; therefore, respecting public sentiment, all efforts will be made to construct an elevated railway track instead.

Earlier, he inaugurated the RKSD Naveen Avsar International Skill Centre at RKSD College in Kaithal.

Jindal informed that continuous efforts have led to an approval of nearly Rs 520 crore under the Prime Minister SETU Scheme for Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

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