Kaithal women sarpanches in Haryana told to keep tabs on institutions

Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Monday held a meeting with women sarpanches of the various gram panchayats in Kaithal district, directing them to conduct regular inspections of government institutions, including schools, anganwadi centres, libraries and community buildings to monitor their functioning and also hold regular Gram Sabha meetings. She also reviewed the records of several gram panchayats.

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She exhorted them to lead the villages with confidence. “Elected representatives should ensure that benefits of government schemes reach every eligible person,” said the DC, urging them to recognise their constitutional powers and work with confidence to ensure holistic development of villages,” she said.

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Emphasising coordination, Aparajita asked sarpanches to remain in constant touch with Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and come forward with innovative ideas for rural development. During the meeting, several sarpanches raised local issues, to which the DC directed officials concerned to ensure prompt redressal.

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Highlighting the concept of a “Model Village”, the DC suggested adopting a phased approach by focusing on small but impactful changes. She encouraged sarpanches to develop at least one anganwadi or school classroom as a model.

“Small efforts form the foundation of big changes. I hope that at our next meeting, you will show improvements in your villages,” she said.

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The DC also stressed the need to spread awareness about various welfare schemes being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She asked sarpanches to spread awareness among the villagers about various schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, Inter-Caste Marriage Shagun Yojana, social pension schemes, Dr Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatravriti Yojana, Lado Lakshmi Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi etc.