Kaithal: Youth dies, kin allege murder

Kaithal, February 1
Around 22-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances in Kaithal on Monday. Claiming it to be a murder, family members and relatives of the victim blocked a road near the Sir Chhotu Ram Chowk in Kaithal for around 50 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. After being assured of registering a case of murder and a fair investigation, by DSP Ravinder Sangwan, they lifted the blockade.
The deceased was identified as Parbhat of Manas village. He had gone to a coffee shop and later a woman took him to a hospital, claiming that he suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead by doctors.
Naresh Kumar, the deceased’s kin, said he was murdered by the woman in connivance with two persons — a person of their village and an employee of the coffee shop.
Later, the police registered a case against three persons under Section 302 of IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...