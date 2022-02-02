Kaithal: Youth dies, kin allege murder

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 1

Around 22-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances in Kaithal on Monday. Claiming it to be a murder, family members and relatives of the victim blocked a road near the Sir Chhotu Ram Chowk in Kaithal for around 50 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. After being assured of registering a case of murder and a fair investigation, by DSP Ravinder Sangwan, they lifted the blockade.

The deceased was identified as Parbhat of Manas village. He had gone to a coffee shop and later a woman took him to a hospital, claiming that he suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead by doctors.

Naresh Kumar, the deceased’s kin, said he was murdered by the woman in connivance with two persons — a person of their village and an employee of the coffee shop.

Later, the police registered a case against three persons under Section 302 of IPC.