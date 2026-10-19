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Home / Haryana / 'Kala Hiran' producer Amit Jani alleges SUV chased, weapon flashed in Haryana's Sonepat

'Kala Hiran' producer Amit Jani alleges SUV chased, weapon flashed in Haryana's Sonepat

‘Udaipur Files’ filmmaker says driver sped to police station after white car pursued their SUV on way from Jammu to Noida

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Sonepat, Updated At : 01:16 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Film producer Amit Jani. Image credit: X@AmitJaniIND
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Film producer Amit Jani has alleged that his vehicle was chased by unknown individuals in Sonepat and they attempted to stop it at gunpoint.

The filmmaker stated the incident took place when he was returning from Jammu to Noida along with some others, in an SUV, on Sunday evening, according to the complaint.

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Jani, in a post on X in Hindi, said his driver saved his life by speeding away and entering a police station in Sonepat.

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According to the complaint, a white car chased the SUV for a considerable distance and overtook it. The driver of the white car then signalled the SUV to stop by taking out his hand from the vehicle. Later, that driver also flashed a weapon.

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Sensing danger in the wake of threats received in the past, Jani, sitting in the SUV, asked his driver to drive the car fast, and they immediately informed the police on the emergency helpline "112".

The white car chased the Defender vehicle till the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar highway, the complaint read.

When contacted, a Sonepat police official said the matter was being investigated.

Jani has produced the controversial film "Udaipur Files." He is also a producer and writer on "Kala Hiran", a film whose release is stuck after Salman Khan filed a suit against it.

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