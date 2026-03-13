Kala Sangam competition adds colour to Karnal walls

With the aim of transforming dull walls of the city into vibrant public art spaces, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) organised the Kala Sangam-3 painting competition on Thursday, as part of the ongoing preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. The event aimed at promoting city beautification and spreading awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Advertisement

The competition was based on themes such as air pollution, save earth, nature, clean environmental technology, and ‘My City-My Responsibility’. A total of 21 teams of students from various universities and colleges across the state participated in the event.

Advertisement

Haryana Assemby Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, KMC Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma reviewed their paintings and appreciated the efforts of students.

Advertisement

Addressing the participating artists, Dr Sharma said that Kala Sangam-3 turned out to be even more successful than expected. She credited the success of the event to the passionate and dedicated artists whose hard work brought life to the walls with vibrant murals.

She said that painting on the wall space of Shri Krishna Pranami Mandir and School was not an easy task, but the artists successfully transformed it into a canvas of creativity. “We will preserve these paintings as a heritage and will continue organising such programmes in the future to further enhance the beauty of the city,” she added.

Advertisement

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that it was inspiring to see the dedication of young artists painting under the scorching sun. She maintained that the initiative was an important step towards strengthening citizens’ connection with cleanliness and beautification efforts in Karnal, a Smart City.

Mayor Gupta said the paintings created by the students not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the city but also presented innovative ideas related to environmental protection and civic responsibility. “Thousands of people who pass through this route daily will see these paintings and carry with them a sense of Karnal’s beauty and the message of cleanliness,” she said while appreciating all participating teams,” she added.

Earlier, the 21 teams were registered and allotted wall blocks along with painting kits, including colours and brushes. A jury panel was constituted by the KMC Commissioner to declare the results.