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Home / Haryana / Kalash yatra honouring Guru Ravidas arrives in Yamunanagar

Kalash yatra honouring Guru Ravidas arrives in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:04 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Kalash Vandan Yatra, organised to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, arrived in Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

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The devotees gave the yatra a welcome with drums, flower showers and slogans. Besides, the entire Yamunanagar was seen painted in the colours of Guru’s devotion and harmony.

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The kalash of holy soil brought from the birthplace of Guru Ravidas was worshipped in the Sanatan Dharma Temple located in Model Town. Later, the kalash were sent to all the 16 mandals of the district, so that the devotees in each mandal could get the privilege of seeing and worshipping this holy soil.

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On this occasion, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the Kalash Vandan Yatra, containing the sacred soil from Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas, would carry the pledge of social harmony to all parts of the state and spread the Guru’s thoughts to every citizen.

On the occasion of the prayer, Mayor Suman Bahamani, BJP District President Rajesh Sapra and Mahant Nirmal Das of Guru Ravidas Temple at Kapal Mochan also expressed their views on the life of Guru Ravidas. A large number of devotees along with social, religious and public representatives participated in the event and took a pledge to spread the message of harmony and goodwill given by Guru Ravidas.

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