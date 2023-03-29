Kallarheri-Panjokhara road crying for repair

The Panjokhara Sahib road, especially the portion leading towards Panjokhara, is in a dilapidated state. It is dotted with large pits. The sides of the road are in a very bad shape. Driving on the stretch is a back-breaking task. It is a risky affair as the road is accident-prone. Driving on the road can also result in damage to the vehicle. Hundreds of vehicles ply on it every day. The authorities should repair the road on priority, and ensure that it is properly maintained. Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Ambala Cantt

Keep modified vehicles off road

In Narwana, one can spot countless ‘jugaad’ or modified vehicles plying freely on roads completely in violation of the norms while the police look the other way. Such vehicles do not even have any indicators or reflectors installed in them. These vehicles, therefore, pose a grave threat to motorists in foggy weather. The police should impound such vehicles at the earliest.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Parking vehicles an uphill task in Rohtak

Parking one’s vehicle at marketplaces in Rohtak has become an uphill task for the masses. We residents are often forced to park our vehicles on roads for want of a sufficient parking space. This causes great convenience to the general public. Women and elderly persons, in particular, have to bear the brunt of the lack of parking space. The authorities concerned must take into account the plight of the residents and look into the issue on priority.

KL Sharma, Rohtak

