Kamboj elected chief of Haryana attorneys’ welfare association

For the first time, the elections of the All-Haryana Attorneys’ Welfare Association (AHAWA) were held online, recording an impressive voter turnout of 95.2 per cent.

According to election committee convener and Assistant Director of Prosecution Rajender Verma, 653 out of 686 eligible voters participated in the election. A total of 13 candidates contested for five posts. For the first time, the elections were conducted peacefully and transparently through an official online voting portal, Verma added.

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The results were announced at the association’s headquarters in Panchkula by Returning Officer and Deputy Director of Prosecution Parvez Khokhar in the presence of Chief Patron Satbir Singh (ADP), election committee members and candidates.

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Lalitesh Kamboj (DDA, ACS Home) was elected president with 300 votes, defeating his nearest rival by four votes. Jyoti (ADA, Panchkula) won the vice-president’s post with 278 votes and a margin of 50 votes.

Manish Sharma (ADA, ACS Finance) was elected general secretary with 321 votes, securing a victory margin of 164 votes. Jaideep Jangra (ADA, Sirsa) won the joint secretary’s post with 355 votes and a margin of 64 votes. Kamaljit Singh (ADA, SVB Panchkula) was elected treasurer unopposed.

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The NOTA votes recorded were three for president, five for vice-president, two for general secretary and seven for joint secretary. No invalid votes were reported for any post.

The newly elected executive committee will have a tenure of two years.