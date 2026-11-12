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Home / Haryana / Kanda, Gokul Setia trade barbs over development works in Sirsa

Kanda, Gokul Setia trade barbs over development works in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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MLA Gokul Setia meets supporters at his office.
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A war of words has erupted between former Haryana minister and HLP chief Gopal Kanda and Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia over city’s development.

The row began after Kanda questioned the condition of Sirsa and raised concerns over delays in development work. Responding to his remarks, Setia took a dig at the former minister in a social media post, calling him ‘Goa Wala Baba’.

Setia claimed that Kanda’s statement suggested that the city’s poor condition was the result of his own tenure. He also questioned Kanda’s letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the municipal council, alleging that it was merely a publicity exercise.

In his post, Setia said Kanda was more concerned about political influence than the city’s development. His remarks triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users supporting the MLA while others questioned his language and conduct towards a senior leader.

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Kanda, meanwhile, challenged Setia to focus on development work, saying that he was now the MLA and had access to the Chief Minister. He questioned why the legislator was unable to get work done despite meeting the CM and sharing the stage with him.

Kanda also criticised the practice of speaking to officials over the phone and going live on social media. He said complaints against non-performing officials should be taken directly to the CM.

Notably, on May 12, Kanda had written to the Chief Minister, seeking a vigilance probe into municipal council construction projects. He alleged the use of poor-quality material in roads and streets and irregularities in tendering. He also demanded a ban on awarding tenders at unusually low rates.

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