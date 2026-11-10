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Home / Haryana / Kanda hits back at Gokul Setia over development remarks

Kanda hits back at Gokul Setia over development remarks

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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HLP leader Gopal Kanda addresses the media in Sirsa on Monday.
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Former minister and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) chief Gopal Kanda on Monday responded to Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia’s allegations that the BJP and Kanda had harmed the city and failed to ensure the formation of a municipal council, saying development depended on political will rather than excuses.

Speaking to the media, Kanda said the ongoing stormwater project was an ambitious initiative and residents were facing temporary inconvenience due to the construction work. However, the project would benefit the city in the long run, he added.

Responding to Setia’s remarks, Kanda said development would not be affected irrespective of who headed the municipal council. He alleged that Setia had first sought votes in the name of becoming an MLA and was now citing the non-formation of the municipal council as an excuse.

“Sometimes he says there is no MLA, sometimes no municipal council and sometimes no government. He meets the Chief Minister and even shares the stage with him. What is stopping him from getting the work done?” Kanda said.

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He added that he had personally pursued the establishment of a medical college in Sirsa, where construction was progressing. Efforts were also underway to establish a heart hospital in the name of Maharaja Agrasen, he said.

Kanda also criticised Setia’s alleged practice of speaking to officials over loudspeaker, saying complaints against non-performing officers should instead be taken up with the Chief Minister. He said he raised such matters with the CM and sought transfers or suspension where necessary.

Meanwhile, Annakoot celebrations were held at several places in Sirsa on Monday on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day and Govardhan Puja. Large gatherings were reported at Tara Baba Kutiya and Shri Vanshivat Temple, where devotees were served prasad.

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Kanda and BJP leader Gobind Kanda attended the celebrations at Tara Baba Kutiya. Gopal Kanda also distributed prasad among devotees and supporters.

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