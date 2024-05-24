Jind's Kandela Khap a divided house now

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 23

The Kandela Khap panchayat that wields significant social and political influence in the rural areas of Jind is a divided house. The panchayat has actively participated in the farmers’ agitation and supported their demands.

The Kandela Khap, comprising 28 villages in Jind district, is historically known for its anti-establishment and pro-farmer stance in the past.

However, it is a divided house now with three factions singing their own tunes while claiming support of villagers in these villages. One faction headed by Om Prakash Kandela has announced support to the Congress.

Another faction, headed by former pradhan Tekram Kandela, has decided to back BJP candidate Ranjit Singh in Hisar Lok Sabha seat and Congress candidate in Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency.

While Dharampal Kandela, who also claimed to be incumbent pradhan of the Kandela Khap, distanced himself from any political participation and issued a diktat for voting in favour of a particular party. In a meeting held in Kandela village, it adopted five resolutions, including urging people to exercise their franchise as per their free will and to ensure brotherhood and peace during the electioneering and polling. Kandela said khap panchayat is a social organisation and thus they opposed any diktat issued by any khap leader having political orientation for any specific candidate or party.

It has taken a strong stand in the farmers’ agitation when men and women from these villages not only actively participated in the agitation but also donated resources at the Delhi borders in 2021. Earlier, it had taken on the then INLD government headed by Om Prakash Chautala on the issue of payment of pending electricity bills. These villagers not only refused to pay the bills on the argument that Chautala himself had asked them not to pay the bills before the elections, but opposed the police and administration’s crackdown that led to violence. Villagers remembered that a stray bull had also supported the protesting villagers in their efforts to block the police authorities from entering the village in 2002.

The Satrol Khap, which has about 45 villages in Narnaund subdivision of Hisar district, is neutral to elections. Its pradhan, Prof Dalbir Kharb, said though they stood by the farmers, politics is a different ball game. “Satrol Khap is not supporting or opposing any political party. Every person has the right to have his/her own point of view in politics,” he said.

However, Akhil Bhartiya Sarv Jatia Khap panchayat spokesperson Sube Singh Samain said they have not called a meeting regarding political support.

