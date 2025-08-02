DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Kanishk returns to Sirsa a hero after U-19 cricket glory

Kanishk returns to Sirsa a hero after U-19 cricket glory

Hundreds of young cricketers came to see and cheer for their hero at stadium
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:15 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sirsa Cricket Association secretary Ved Beniwal and coach Jaskaran Singh honour Kanishk Chauhan in Sirsa.
Young cricketer Kanishk Chauhan received a grand welcome in Sirsa on Friday after his excellent performance for India’s Under-19 cricket team in a recently held series against England. The Sirsa Cricket Association organised a special celebration at Shah Satnam Ji Cricket Stadium, where hundreds of young cricketers came to see and cheer for their hero.

Kanishk, originally from Kulana village in Jhajjar district, did his schooling in Sirsa. His father is a farmer. Kanishk has been training in Sirsa for the past 10 years. Through hard work and talent, he earned a place in the India U-19 squad and made a strong impression on the international stage. Speaking at the event, Ved Beniwal, secretary, Sirsa Cricket Association, said, during the five one-day matches played in England, Kanishk took eight wickets and scored 114 runs.

His all-round performance was praised across the country. Beniwal said, he, along with coaches Jaskaran Singh and Vijay Kumar, had noticed Kanishk’s talent early. They gave him every opportunity to grow as a cricketer. Speaking on the occasion Kanishk expressed his heartfelt thanks to Haryana Cricket Association secretary Anirudh Chaudhary, Ved Beniwal, Charanjeet Singh and his coaches Jaskaran Singh and Vijay Kumar.

He said their guidance taught him to stay focused on his goals and work hard. Talking about his experience, Kanishk said, “The pitches in England are fast, and don’t help spinners much. So, I tried to bowl in the right areas and maintain good line and length. That strategy worked well for me.” Kanishk will now be part of the India U-19 team touring Australia from September 21 to October 10. — OC

