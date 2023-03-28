Kanungo fined 10K for dereliction of duty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Haryana Right to Service Commission, has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 while taking stringent action against a Kanungo of Badli, Jhajjar has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 for dereliction of duty in the delivery of a notified service.

Giving more information in this regard, the RTS Secretary said an appeal was raised through the auto appeal system in the case where the appellant had applied for a notified service under “Demarcation of land if no standing crop”.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Commission called for an immediate inquiry. A hearing in this regard was conducted on March 7 through videoconferencing, which was attended by Sriniwas, tehsildar, Badli; Vijay Singh, kanungo, Badli; and Vijay Pal, the complainant.

He said during the hearing, the kanungo submitted that the demarcation was delayed due to the late delivery of the map by the operator of the DGPS machine, who was a private person hired by the complainant.

Complainant Vijay Pal, meanwhile, submitted that he had followed up with the kanungo regarding the demarcation report, but didn’t receive a positive response even after multiple reminders.