Kanwar Yatra: Prohibitory orders on carrying weapons, gatherings in Hansi, Bhiwani

The district administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in the Hansi and Bhiwani police districts today.

As per orders, there is a ban on carrying sticks, swords, axes, firearms or any kind of deadly weapons, as well as keeping bottles or cans of petrol or diesel in the public. Gatherings, rallies or the assembly of five or more people at public places were also banned, the order stated.

Hisar District Magistrate Anish Yadav issued the orders for Hansi police district to impose a ban on loudspeakers or DJ systems on Kanwar service vehicles of devotees.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Manbir Singh issued comprehensive guidelines to all SHOs and officials concerned in this connection.

The police requested devotees passing through Bhiwani en route to Dadri, Mahendragarh, Loharu, Tosham and Behal to avoid entering the city due to the ongoing construction of the Loharu flyover and the closure of Loharu road crossing. Devotees coming from Maham towards Tosham should take the Sector 13–23 route via Vaishya College to Bapora Chowk, the directions stated, adding that those coming from Rohtak and heading to Dadri or Loharu should use the Ninan bypass.

Among instructions include the height of DJ systems must not exceed the vehicle’s body height to avoid accidents with power lines; vehicles must not carry passengers beyond their permitted capacity; all traffic rules and Motor Vehicle Act norms must be followed; DJ volume must remain within prescribed limits; any illegal or provocative activities were strictly prohibited; carrying weapons like swords, axes, hockey sticks, firearms etc was completely banned; consumption of alcohol or intoxicants was strictly forbidden during the journey; devotees must maintain cleanliness and avoid littering; and communal harmony, discipline, and mutual respect must be upheld.