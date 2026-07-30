Kanwar yatra: Timber markets of Yamunanagar closed till August 11 to ensure safety of devotees

In view of the annual ‘Kanwar Yatra’, the timber markets of Yamunanagar district will remain closed from July 30 to August 11 to ensure the safety of devotees and facilitate smooth traffic management.

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Plywood manufacturers have reportedly stocked poplar wood and other timber, but the 13-day closure of timber markets will affect production in plywood factories.

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About 600-800 tractor-trailers loaded with poplar wood arrive daily at the two timber markets Mandoli and Manakpur in Yamunanagar district from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

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The decision was taken jointly by the district administration and arthiyas (timber traders) as thousands of kanwariyas are expected to travel through the district on their way to Haridwar.

“The closure of timber markets will affect the supply chain and business activities, but public safety remains the top priority. The temporary closure is aimed at preventing traffic congestion and avoiding accidents caused by the movement of heavy vehicles carrying timber,” said an owner of a plywood factory.

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The district administration has also prepared a traffic diversion plan, under which the entry of heavy vehicles into the timber markets will remain restricted during kanwar yatra.

As per available information, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police have also held an inter-state coordination meeting to strengthen security arrangements.

Additional police personnel will be deployed, surveillance at border areas will be intensified and extra checkpoints will be set up to maintain law and order throughout the pilgrimage.

“The timber markets will remain closed from July 30 to August 11 in view of the kanwar yatra to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the religious event,” said Baldev Panwar, Director of Timber Arthiyas Sangthan.