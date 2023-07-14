Kanwariya hit by tempo, pilgrims block highway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 13

A kanwariya was critically injured after a speeding tempo hit him near Maholi village in Nuh district on Thursday morning. The victim along with his wife was headed to Rajasthan after bringing kanwar from Haridwar.

Following the incident, kanwariyas blocked the Delhi-Alwar highway for almost five hours, leading to a massive traffic jam.

Satish Vats, DSP, Ferozepur Jhirka, reached the spot and assured kanwariyas that the accused driver would be arrested soon. The kanwariyas then agreed to unblock the highway.

According to the complaint filed by Saroj, wife of the injured kanwariya Doji Ram Saini (48), a resident of Chauma village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, the incident took place around 6 am.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC at the Ferozepur Jhirka police station. “An FIR has been registered and we are searching for the accused,” said ASI Harpal Singh, the investigating officer.

