Kapal Mochan Mela begins in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, November 23

Renu S Phulia, Commissioner, Ambala division, inaugurated the historical Kapal Mochan mela near Bilaspur town here today.

She also inaugurated an exhibition being held by various government departments and social organisations at the mela venue to exhibit their products.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia, Additional Superintendent of Police Himadree Kaushik, Bilaspur SDM-cum-mela administrator Jaspal Singh Gill and other officials were present on the occasion.

The mela will conclude on November 27. Around eight lakh devotees are expected to visit the fair this year.

Most of the devotees come from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other states to take a dip in the holy sarovars here with a belief to attain salvation.

The DC said special arrangements as regards cleanliness, medicines, drinking water and electricity had been made for the convenience of devotees. The mela area had been divided into four sectors having all essential facilities.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said 1,300 police personnel, including eight DSPs and 20 inspectors, had been deputed on mela duty.

