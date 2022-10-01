Yamunanagar: Kapal Mochan Mela from November 4

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 30

The historical and religious Kapal Mochan Mela will be held from November 4 to November 8 near Bilaspur town. Every year, six to seven lakh pilgrims come from various states to take a dip in three holy sarovars - Kapal Mochan, Rin Mochan and Suraj Kund, to attain ‘moksha’ (salvation). Rahul Hood, DC and chief administrator of Kapal Mochan, recently held a meeting with the officials of local administration and directed them to complete arrangements by October 20.

