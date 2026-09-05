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Home / Haryana / Karan Goel takes charge as Karnal SP

Karan Goel takes charge as Karnal SP

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:43 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Karan Goel, Karnal SP
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IPS officer Karn Goel on Saturday assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal. He reached the SP office and formally took over the charge. A police contingent also gave him a guard of honour at the District Secretariat.

After assuming charge, Goel held meetings with senior police officers and took stock of the law-and-order situation, crime scenario and other key policing issues in the district. He directed officials to give top priority to maintaining law and order and controlling crime.

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Goel, who has previously served as DCP (West), Gurugram, said maintaining law and order, preventing crime and taking strict legal action against offenders would remain among his top priorities. He said no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and strict action would be taken against anyone violating the law.

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He said the Karnal police would focus on effective crime control, speedy detection of criminal cases, strengthening the traffic management system and taking firm action against the illegal sale and smuggling of narcotics and other unlawful activities.

Goel also emphasised timely and effective redressal of public grievances, and said efforts would be made to improve coordination between the police and the public and further strengthen public safety.

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He said his objective was to make policing in Karnal more effective, accountable and people-oriented. “Steps would also be taken to control crime, public safety and the efficiency of police personnel,” he said.

ASP Ravindra Kumar, DSP Headquarters Sandeep Singh, DSP City Rajiv Kumar, DSP Mahavir Singh, DSP Assandh Gorkhpal, DSP Satish Kumar Gautam and other senior police officials welcomed him

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