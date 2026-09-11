Karnal: 1 more tested positive for H1N1 virus; total confirmed cases rise to 36

With one more person tested positive for swine flu (H1N1 virus), the total number of confirmed cases in the district has risen to 36.

The health authorities have taken three samples for testing on Thursday, of them one was found positive for H1N1 virus, while remaining two were found positive for influenza. Health officials explained that influenza is classified into three categories—A, B and C, depending on the type of virus. H1N1 is a subtype of influenza A category.

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As per the health officials, around six cases have been reported in the past ten days, while nearly 15 cases have been detected during the past one month. Despite the increase in the number of cases, patients have generally shown mild symptoms and have not required hospitalisation, the authorities claimed.

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The recent rise in cases has prompted the health department to set up two isolation wards –one each at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and District Civil Hospital to ensure proper care and prevent the spread of infection. However, no patient is hospitalised at present.

Besides, steps are being taken for surveillance and public awareness measures. The department is also closely monitoring suspected and confirmed cases and providing medical assistance wherever required.

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Dr Anu Sharma, Deputy Civil Surgeon (Malaria), said that the health department was providing immediate treatment to all patients found to be infected with the virus. She urged people to remain alert and seek medical advice promptly if they develop symptoms associated with influenza.

Swine flu is caused by an influenza virus that primarily affects the respiratory system. Common symptoms include cold, cough, fever, low appetite, a running nose and listless behaviour. The virus can also be transmitted from infected people to others, making personal hygiene and preventive measures important in controlling its spread.

The health department has been conducting awareness activities to educate people about symptoms and precautions, she said.

Dr Sharma advised residents to cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and to wash their hands regularly. “People experiencing flu-like symptoms have been advised to seek medical advice immediately and avoid going to work, school or crowded places,” she appealed. She also recommended maintaining a distance of at least one metre from others, avoiding handshakes and refraining from touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Dr Poonam Choudhary, Civil Surgeon, said that there was no need for worry and the situation was under control. “All the patients reported positive so far were of mild symptoms. Our team members are monitoring the health of all positive cases,” she added.

She further said that timely medical consultation, personal hygiene and responsible behaviour could help prevent further transmission of the virus.