DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Karnal: 1 more tested positive for H1N1 virus; total confirmed cases rise to 36

Karnal: 1 more tested positive for H1N1 virus; total confirmed cases rise to 36

Health department sets up 2 isolation wards, one each at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and District Civil Hospital

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:10 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An isolation ward at the District Civil Hospital
Advertisement

With one more person tested positive for swine flu (H1N1 virus), the total number of confirmed cases in the district has risen to 36.

The health authorities have taken three samples for testing on Thursday, of them one was found positive for H1N1 virus, while remaining two were found positive for influenza. Health officials explained that influenza is classified into three categories—A, B and C, depending on the type of virus. H1N1 is a subtype of influenza A category.

Advertisement

As per the health officials, around six cases have been reported in the past ten days, while nearly 15 cases have been detected during the past one month. Despite the increase in the number of cases, patients have generally shown mild symptoms and have not required hospitalisation, the authorities claimed.

Advertisement

The recent rise in cases has prompted the health department to set up two isolation wards –one each at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and District Civil Hospital to ensure proper care and prevent the spread of infection. However, no patient is hospitalised at present.

Besides, steps are being taken for surveillance and public awareness measures. The department is also closely monitoring suspected and confirmed cases and providing medical assistance wherever required.

Advertisement

Dr Anu Sharma, Deputy Civil Surgeon (Malaria), said that the health department was providing immediate treatment to all patients found to be infected with the virus. She urged people to remain alert and seek medical advice promptly if they develop symptoms associated with influenza.

Swine flu is caused by an influenza virus that primarily affects the respiratory system. Common symptoms include cold, cough, fever, low appetite, a running nose and listless behaviour. The virus can also be transmitted from infected people to others, making personal hygiene and preventive measures important in controlling its spread.

The health department has been conducting awareness activities to educate people about symptoms and precautions, she said.

Dr Sharma advised residents to cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and to wash their hands regularly. “People experiencing flu-like symptoms have been advised to seek medical advice immediately and avoid going to work, school or crowded places,” she appealed. She also recommended maintaining a distance of at least one metre from others, avoiding handshakes and refraining from touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Dr Poonam Choudhary, Civil Surgeon, said that there was no need for worry and the situation was under control. “All the patients reported positive so far were of mild symptoms. Our team members are monitoring the health of all positive cases,” she added.

She further said that timely medical consultation, personal hygiene and responsible behaviour could help prevent further transmission of the virus.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts