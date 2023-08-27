Karnal: 14% rise in panchayat revenue from auction of shamlat land

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 26

Cultivable shamlat land has added around 14 per cent of extra revenue in the accounts of panchayats of the district after the land was leased at higher prices in comparison to last year.

As per data, 16,548 acres have been leased on Rs 82.84 crore through auctioning in villages, which is Rs 10.21 crore higher in comparison to last year, when the panchayats of the district earned Rs 72.55 crore.

Indri block recorded the highest revenue as 4,227 acres were leased at Rs 21.19 crore, while 3,636 acres of Nilokheri earned Rs 17.24 crore, 2,034 acres of Munak block (Rs 10.47 crore), 1,144 acres of Kunjpura block (Rs 5.71 lakh), and 1,024 acres of Karnal block (Rs 5.61 crore).

Similarly, 1,055 acres of Assandh were leased at Rs 5.25 crore, 858 acres of Chiro at Rs 4 crore and over 700 acres of Nissing block at Rs 3.92 crore.

Open auction is the main reason behind the rise in revenue. “We conduct open auction for leasing the land. Farmers who got good returns last year bid on the higher side,” said Rajbir Khundia, DDPO.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said competitive bidding was encouraged. Even senior officers were deputed to ensure free and fair auction. “Due to efforts of BDPOs, sarpanches and secretaries, panchayats have witnessed a rise in revenue, which will be utilised on the development of villages,” he said.

#Karnal