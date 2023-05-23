Karnal: 29-yr-old woman crushed to death

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 22

A 29-year-old woman was crushed to death, while her mother and daughter received minor injuries when a speeding canter hit their scooter near Taraori on NH-44. The deceased has been identified as Supriya, a resident of Sikri village of the district, said Karambir, investigation officer of Taraori police station.

The incident took place on Sunday when Supriya, along with her mother Sunita and three-year-old daughter Leeza Singh, were going to a restaurant in Karnal to celebrate the daughter’s birthday. When they neared Taraori, a speeding canter hit their scooter from the rear, resulting in this tragic incident.

Supriya’s husband lives abroad. “We have registered a case against the canter driver under Sections 279, 304A and 337 of the IPC. The victim’s body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination,” the investigation officer added.