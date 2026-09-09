Karnal: 86 sanitation workers resume duty after month-long stir; strike extended till Sept 13

Days after the issuance of notices by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), as many as 86 sanitation workers have joined duty after remaining on strike for over one month. However, 900 employees are still yet to join duty and are continuing to be on strike to press their demands. Sanitation workers have been staging protests across the state since August 6 to press their demands including regularisation of their jobs.

Ashok Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said that the KMC has 986 sanitation employees, including 94 regular and 892 contractual workers. Of these, 10 employees resumed duty on Tuesday, while 76 more joined on Wednesday.

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He further maintained the KMC, with the assistance of the police is making efforts to lift garbage from various points across the city.

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Kumar said that on the directions of KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma, notices had been issued to all the striking employees, directing them to resume duty by September 5.

Meanwhile, sanitation employees, under the banner of Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, have extended the strike until September 13. As part of the ongoing agitation, Jan Nyay Panchayats will be organised in all districts of the state from September 10 to 12.

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A condolence meeting was also organised at the protest site outside the KMC office on Wednesday to pay tribute to four sanitation workers who allegedly died during the ongoing agitation in different parts of Haryana.

Earlier, President of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Vinesh Manothia reached the protest site to extend support to the striking workers. He warned if Haryana government failed to regularise contractual employees soon, protests and strikes would also be launched in UP.

Karnal unit president Raj Kumar demanded that the government fully implement the agreement reached on May 13 and stop issuing notices and warnings to employees. He said regular and contractual sanitation workers remained united and that the strike would be called off only after the notification for regularisation of sanitation workers is issued.

Kumar, along with other employees' leaders held the government responsible for the inconvenience being faced by residents due to the strike.