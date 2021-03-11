Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 8

The four terror suspects arrested from the Bastara toll plaza here after the seizure of three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each were allegedly involved in the delivery of drugs and arms in various parts of the country, including Punjab, as per police investigation.

Sources said the accused recently supplied 14 kg of heroin in various parts of Punjab.

The Haryana Police claimed that Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, had arms and drugs dropped in the border belt via drones.

“The location for delivering arms and drugs, particularly heroin, was provided by Rinda. Six teams are on the job to nab other members of the gang,” said Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia. “While one team is analysing the call details of the accused, another is investigating their accounts,” the police officer added.