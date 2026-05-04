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Home / Haryana / Karnal admin ropes in multiple depts to meet HPV vaccination target for teen girls

Karnal admin ropes in multiple depts to meet HPV vaccination target for teen girls

A three-month campaign to eradicate cervical cancer was launched on February 28 this year

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:10 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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To vaccinate girls aged 14 to 15 under the ongoing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, the district administration has intensified efforts and roped in multiple departments to raise awareness and ensure the target is met.

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A three-month campaign to eradicate cervical cancer was launched on February 28 this year. So far, Health Department has vaccinated 4,500 girls against a target of 12,500.

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To cover the remaining beneficiaries, the district administration has sought help from the Education, Panchayati Raj, and Zila Parishad departments to encourage parents to get their eligible daughters vaccinated. Authorities are confident of meeting the target within the stipulated time.

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Health Department has adopted a door-to-door strategy to spread awareness among families and dispel misconceptions about the vaccine. Teams are visiting both government and private schools to inform students and parents about the role of HPV vaccination in preventing cervical cancer. Panchayati Raj Department has also engaged sarpanches, panches, and nambardars to mobilise communities and ensure no eligible girl is left out. Officials have urged residents not to fall for rumours and to trust medical guidance.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Raiya held meetings with officials of these departments, directing them to reach out to the public and spread awareness.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam Chaudhary said more than 40 teams are currently working across the district, focusing on both vaccination and awareness. She expressed confidence that the target would be achieved before the deadline.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Shashi Garg highlighted the role of ASHA workers, who visit families after school hours to motivate them and ensure no beneficiary is missed.Nodal Officer Dr Abhay Aggarwal explained that, under the directions of DC Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, multiple departments have been brought together to strengthen the campaign. He said the coordinated approach was helping the administration move steadily towards its goal.

DC Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said the SDMs, DEO, DEEO, BEOs, DDPO, and BDPOs have been instructed to hold meetings in their respective areas to spread awareness. Sarpanches, panches, and nambardars have been asked to actively engage with families and encourage them to vaccinate their daughters. He stressed that the vaccination drive is a crucial step towards eradicating cervical cancer and called on parents to cooperate fully with the teams.

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