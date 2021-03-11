Karnal administration drive to provide Aadhaar cards to street kids

Karnal, May 18
With the aim to bring street children in the main stream, they will be provided Aadhaar cards to enable them to take admission in schools and access government health services. The district authorities have started the process to identify such children and have also begun organising camps for them.
Will be enrolled in schools
Under this campaign, we have started making Aadhaar of street children. We will ensure these students will be enrolled in schools so that they can get education. Anish Yadav, Karnal Deputy Commissioner
Apart from Aadhaar, their family IDs, birth certificates and Ayushman cards would also be made so that they could avail the benefits of government schemes, said an official.
The authorities claimed that this step was being taken under the Children in Street Rehabilitation campaign and it would help in the uplift of the living standard of such children. So far, the district administration has taken 57 slum children and started to update their Aadhaar cards.
“With this campaign, we will keep a check on child labour. During survey and identification of street children, if any orphan is found, he/she will be sent to a child care institute through the Child Welfare Committee,” he said.
He added: “We will also try to get their birth certificates made with the help of Asha workers, councillors and the Karnal Municipal Corporation,” the DC said. Indri SDM Anand Sharma has been deputed as the nodal officer for the success of this campaign.
During this campaign, the children above the age group of 12 are being administered Covid vaccine. The SDM said on the first day of the camp, Aadhaar cards of 28 children and family IDs of 21 children were made.
“Those who are below the age group of six were enrolled in Anganwari centres.”
