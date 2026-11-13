Karnal administration fixes December deadline for Smart City works

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), an agency looking after the Smart City project, CEO Anand Kumar Sharma has directed officials of the Municipal Corporation, HSVP and UHBVN to complete all ongoing Smart City projects by the end of December.

Chairing a review meeting at Mini Secretariat, he assessed the progress of several key projects and instructed officials and construction agencies to expedite pending works without compromising quality.

“Complete all ongoing projects by December end and ensure quality work,” said DC.

He directed officials to complete both Phase I and Phase II of the Karna Stadium re-development project by December. Under Phase I, the stadium is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 24.84 crore, with facilities including separate hostels for boys and girls, an administrative block, a climbing wall, a stage and a multi-purpose building. Phase II involves the construction of another multi-purpose building to accommodate facilities for various sports disciplines.

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Sharma reviewed several major infrastructure projects, including the development of commercial space at the Old Grain Market at a cost of Rs 30.8 crore, stormwater system reconstruction and modification worth Rs 22.82 crore, road strengthening works at various locations costing Rs 22.48 crore, and development of major roads involving Rs 25 crore.

He also reviewed road elevation works from the PWD Rest House towards the old bus stand and railway road, estimated at Rs 5.04 crore; concrete road construction from Meerut Road to Udham Singh Chowk via the Community Centre and Sector 9 market area, costing Rs 16 crore; an elevated road project along Railway Road and Bus Stand Road under the EPC mode; and the underground conversion of existing overhead 11 KV and LT electricity lines, along with installation of compact substations, at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

He also directed officials of the Karnal Municipal Corporation, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to expedite the projects and ensure their completion by December end.