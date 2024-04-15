Karnal administration intensifies efforts to find out reasons for low turnout

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 14

Aiming to increase the voter turnout at polling booths, which was below the state average in the last Lok Sabha elections, the district administration has intensified its efforts to find out the reasons behind it. It has begun encouraging voters to come out and cast their vote in the forthcoming elections.

Migration of youth to foreign countries Initial investigations have shed light on various contributing factors to the low participation. Among these, the migration of youth to foreign countries has emerged as a significant factor and less interest shown by women residing in deras in the villages is also a major factor.

Initial enquiries have shed light on various factors contributing to the low participation. Among these, the migration of youth to foreign countries has emerged as a significant factor. Low interest shown by women residing in deras in the villages is one of the major factors.

The authorities have set up teams of officials to conduct a survey and file a report.

Pick-and-drop facility will be started for people living in deras. Besides, a survey is being conducted to determine the other reasons. He directed officials to leave no stone unturned in the administration’s mission to increase the voter turnout. “Our focus is on the identified booths. We are making full efforts to increase the voter turnout. We are hopeful the voting percentage will increase in the district this time,” said the ADC.Teams have been set up to determine the actual reasons behind the fall in voter turnout, he added.

Under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, the administration has identified these underperforming booths and also started assessments to ascertain the reasons behind the low participation, said Akhil Pilani, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

“We are visiting these booths and also interacting with people and encouraging them to cast their vote on May 25,” said the ADC. He has already visited the polling booths at Peont, Gonder and Nissing. These booths exhibited turnouts ranging from 45 to 55 per cent, while the district’s average was 67 per cent and the state’s average was 70 per cent in the last Lok Sabha elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha